Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice Duplex Unit with 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice duplex home nestled in the mountains and steps away from downtown Park City. This home offers a back patio to soak in views and rays. With skylights offering plenty of natural light. Located steps away from the public transportation system that services the entire county this house has all the convenience of living in a town with all the advantages of living out in a quiet community. With 2 off street parking spaces.



Available for Move in: 05/16/2020

Move-in cost: First month's rent and Security deposit

Pets OK

No Smoking

Contact Ben: (435) 634-9571



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5771924)