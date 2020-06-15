All apartments in Park City
Find more places like 1940 Prospector Avenue #131.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Park City, UT
/
1940 Prospector Avenue #131
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1940 Prospector Avenue #131

1940 Prospector Avenue · (435) 634-9571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Park City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1940 Prospector Avenue, Park City, UT 84060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
Perfectly Located Furnished Park City Studio In Prospector - This fully furnished studio apartment in the Carriage House building of Prospector is located walking distance to Park City's Main Street. The apartment is fully furnished and has a well appointed kitchen. The bike path to downtown is just across the street and there are lots of dining options near by. Located on the bus route allowing for access to town, resorts, Kimball Junction and all Park City has to offer.

Carriage House offers: Pool, Hot Tub, Basic TV, Internet, Community Laundry

Available: Now
Move In Cost: 1st month rent, Deposit
Utilities: Tenant pays electric only
No Pets / No Smoking
Contact Ben (435) 634-9571

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 have any available units?
1940 Prospector Avenue #131 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 have?
Some of 1940 Prospector Avenue #131's amenities include pool, hot tub, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Prospector Avenue #131 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park City.
Does 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 offer parking?
No, 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 does not offer parking.
Does 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 have a pool?
Yes, 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 has a pool.
Does 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 have accessible units?
No, 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1940 Prospector Avenue #131 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1940 Prospector Avenue #131?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Park City 3 BedroomsPark City Apartments with Gym
Park City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPark City Furnished Apartments
Park City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UT
Layton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UT
Herriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTSnyderville, UTHarrisville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity