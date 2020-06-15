All apartments in Park City
1670 Iron Horse Loop Road E-10
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1670 Iron Horse Loop Road E-10

1670 Lower Iron Horse Loop Road · (435) 649-4994 ext. 419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1670 Lower Iron Horse Loop Road, Park City, UT 84060

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1670 Iron Horse Loop Road E-10 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
Renovated Prospector Condo - Bright and newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in one of Park City's oldest neighborhoods, Prospector. This condo underwent a complete renovation this winter and has been updated with new paint, hard flooring, carpet, kitchen cabinets, appliances, countertops, and fixtures and now offers a contemporary feel with modernized color schemes. Complete with a wood-burning stove, in-unit washer and dryer, and a beautiful and private newly constructed deck that is a great place to soak in the mountain views. Two uncovered parking spots are available on site. No pets. No smoking. First and last month's rent, as well as a $1,300 security deposit, are required prior to moving in. Available for 12-month+ lease only.

The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, phone, internet, satellite or cable TV, and snow removal from the deck. Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent.

Prospector offers a mix of the Park City lifestyle that includes commercial, dining, lodging and residential. It provides easy access to Park City Main Street, public transportation, the Rail Trail, Deer Valley and Park City ski resorts, city parks, and Highway US-40. Park City is home to year-round outdoor activities, shopping, dining, and nightlife and is a 40-minute drive to the Salt Lake International Airport.

DISCLAIMER: Please visit www.utah-rents.com to verify the information found in this listing. Listings found on third-party websites may be unreliable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

