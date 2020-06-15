1670 Iron Horse Loop Road E-10

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction parking recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

Renovated Prospector Condo - Bright and newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in one of Park City's oldest neighborhoods, Prospector. This condo underwent a complete renovation this winter and has been updated with new paint, hard flooring, carpet, kitchen cabinets, appliances, countertops, and fixtures and now offers a contemporary feel with modernized color schemes. Complete with a wood-burning stove, in-unit washer and dryer, and a beautiful and private newly constructed deck that is a great place to soak in the mountain views. Two uncovered parking spots are available on site. No pets. No smoking. First and last month's rent, as well as a $1,300 security deposit, are required prior to moving in. Available for 12-month+ lease only.



The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, phone, internet, satellite or cable TV, and snow removal from the deck. Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent.



Prospector offers a mix of the Park City lifestyle that includes commercial, dining, lodging and residential. It provides easy access to Park City Main Street, public transportation, the Rail Trail, Deer Valley and Park City ski resorts, city parks, and Highway US-40. Park City is home to year-round outdoor activities, shopping, dining, and nightlife and is a 40-minute drive to the Salt Lake International Airport.



DISCLAIMER: Please visit www.utah-rents.com to verify the information found in this listing. Listings found on third-party websites may be unreliable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726047)