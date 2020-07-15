1660 Upper Iron Horse Loop Road #G6

Amenities

Perfectly Located Park City Apartment - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is located near downtown Park City on a quiet street. The apartment is a top floor unit with great views of the surrounding area. The home has a nicely appointed kitchen and living area with a fireplace. The apartment also has a private porch.



Available for move in: Now

Utilities: Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water and Sewer

Move in cost: 1st months rent, Security Deposit

No Pets/ No Smoking



