All apartments in Ogden
Find more places like ReNew Canyon Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ogden, UT
/
ReNew Canyon Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNew Canyon Ridge

Open Now until 6pm
1455 Valley Dr · (801) 396-7257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ogden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT 84401
Taylor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5508 · Avail. Jul 21

$960

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1325 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 5501 · Avail. Jul 18

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2927 · Avail. Aug 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 8725 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew Canyon Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
trash valet
valet service
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Canyon Ridge offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the beautiful hills of North Ogden. The community provides easy access to Harrison Blvd and is within walking and biking distance of many facilities in the area including Downtown Ogden, Lindquist Field, Ogden Amphitheater, and El Monte Golf Course. ReNew Canyon Ridge is a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. At ReNew Canyon Ridge, the possibilities are endless! Please call today to schedule your personalized tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-8, 11, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Surface Lot (Parking Permit Required): $25, Covered Carport: $40.
Storage Details: Storage Locker: $15

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNew Canyon Ridge have any available units?
ReNew Canyon Ridge has 8 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does ReNew Canyon Ridge have?
Some of ReNew Canyon Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew Canyon Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew Canyon Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ReNew Canyon Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew Canyon Ridge is pet friendly.
Does ReNew Canyon Ridge offer parking?
Yes, ReNew Canyon Ridge offers parking.
Does ReNew Canyon Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, ReNew Canyon Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew Canyon Ridge have a pool?
Yes, ReNew Canyon Ridge has a pool.
Does ReNew Canyon Ridge have accessible units?
No, ReNew Canyon Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does ReNew Canyon Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew Canyon Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Interested in ReNew Canyon Ridge?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd
Ogden, UT 84403
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St
Ogden, UT 84401

Similar Pages

Ogden 1 BedroomsOgden 2 Bedrooms
Ogden Apartments with BalconyOgden Apartments with Parking
Ogden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Tooele, UTWest Haven, UTMagna, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTPleasant View, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Weber State UniversitySalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity