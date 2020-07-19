2383 Harrison Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors carpet range refrigerator

400 Sqft 1 bed 1 bath unit.



The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and electric stove. Wood floors.



Rent is $625 a month plus $50 for water/sewer/trash with $675 security deposit. Tenant pays gas and electric. Must either have renter's insurance or sign a Property Damage Loss Waiver at $15 extra per month.



No pets and no smoking.



Please contact Brian Hicks or Fernanda with Northern Utah Property Management at 801-781-2264 to view this unit.