All apartments in Ogden
Find more places like 2383 Harrison Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ogden, UT
/
2383 Harrison Blvd
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

2383 Harrison Blvd

2383 Harrison Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ogden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2383 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401
East Central Ogden

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
400 Sqft 1 bed 1 bath unit.

The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and electric stove. Wood floors.

Rent is $625 a month plus $50 for water/sewer/trash with $675 security deposit. Tenant pays gas and electric. Must either have renter's insurance or sign a Property Damage Loss Waiver at $15 extra per month.

No pets and no smoking.

Please contact Brian Hicks or Fernanda with Northern Utah Property Management at 801-781-2264 to view this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2383 Harrison Blvd have any available units?
2383 Harrison Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ogden, UT.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does 2383 Harrison Blvd have?
Some of 2383 Harrison Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2383 Harrison Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2383 Harrison Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2383 Harrison Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2383 Harrison Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ogden.
Does 2383 Harrison Blvd offer parking?
No, 2383 Harrison Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2383 Harrison Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2383 Harrison Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2383 Harrison Blvd have a pool?
No, 2383 Harrison Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2383 Harrison Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2383 Harrison Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2383 Harrison Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2383 Harrison Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Garden Apartments
357 27th St
Ogden, UT 84401
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd
Ogden, UT 84403
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr
Ogden, UT 84401

Similar Pages

Ogden 1 BedroomsOgden 2 Bedrooms
Ogden Apartments with BalconiesOgden Apartments with Parking
Ogden Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
South Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT
West Haven, UTMagna, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTBluffdale, UTSyracuse, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jefferson

Apartments Near Colleges

Weber State UniversitySalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Mountainland Technical College