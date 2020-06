Amenities

The beautiful home is located above Harrison, in front of Polk Elementary School and walking distance to Ogden High School This basement was just 100% remodeled. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and in-house laundry unit! This property is available June 1st and will not last long! 1 car garage is optional and available first come first service between upstairs and downstairs unit. ($50) additional a month for garage space and driveway parking. Smoking needs to be 10 feet away from property and no smoking litter shall be left on the property. Vaping is not allowed inside and must be vaped outside.