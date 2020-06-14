93 Apartments for rent in North Salt Lake, UT with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Salt Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$998
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
34 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1078 N Kettering Dr
1078 Kettering Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1806 sqft
Beautiful North Salt Lake Single Family Home! - You have to come see it to believe it! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has it all.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
25 E Center St #12
25 E Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1414 sqft
This brand new townhouse has amazing views of the mountains to the East as well partial views to the West. This unit has is brand new and has yet to be occupied. Situated right on the main bus line going North to Ogden or South to Salt Lake.
Results within 1 mile of North Salt Lake
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
14 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
2 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2311 S 1980 W
2311 South 1980 West, Woods Cross, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
3000 sqft
5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath Approx 3043 Sq Ft. This home includes dishwasher, microwave, fridge and washer/dryer hook-up's. Nice spacious floor plan, 9ft ceilings throughout, wood floors, finished basement. Master suite with walk in closets.
Results within 5 miles of North Salt Lake
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Jordan Meadows
19 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$774
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Central City
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,395
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Westpointe
9 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
$
Jordan Meadows
13 Units Available
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
845 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing Point Apartments in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
East Central North
2 Units Available
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Poplar Grove
15 Units Available
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$910
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
Jordan Meadows
7 Units Available
Lotus North Temple TownHomes
120 N 1950 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What gets you excited when you look out your window? Downtown city lights perhaps? What about a city that divides two epic mountain ranges? How about a living wall? Maybe you are just into Cathedrals.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Central City
8 Units Available
City Line
57 S 300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
Community is set in a historic building with controlled access and a courtyard. Units offer updated kitchens, multiple closets and hardwood floors. Great location, close to City Creek Center and Gateway Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
The Avenues
8 Units Available
The Hillcrest
189 E First Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hillcrest is a charming vintage community with the perfect downtown location with surrounding mountain, valley and city views. The Hillcrest is walking distance to Downtown, City Creek Center, TRAX, Bus lines, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Gateway District
12 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,355
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Central City
7 Units Available
Barbara Worth
326 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community has designer features and is in walking distance to a slew of amenities. Located close to City Creek Center and Tax Station. Units are one- or two-bedroom.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central City
7 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Salt Lake, UT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Salt Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

