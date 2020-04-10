281 East Brigham Lane

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Town home. Granite Counter tops. Stainless Appliances.Swimming Pool, HOA fee included. Central Air



Contact Dean for any questions 801-251-1554

GPS will not take you there it is to new.

Go to 3800 S 875 W Bountiful it is on the boarder of North Salt lake and Bountiful.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 6/2/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.