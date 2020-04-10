All apartments in North Salt Lake
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:41 PM

281 East Brigham Lane

281 E Brigham Ln · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1848638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

281 E Brigham Ln, North Salt Lake, UT 84010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Town home. Granite Counter tops. Stainless Appliances.Swimming Pool, HOA fee included. Central Air

Contact Dean for any questions 801-251-1554
GPS will not take you there it is to new.
Go to 3800 S 875 W Bountiful it is on the boarder of North Salt lake and Bountiful.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 6/2/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 East Brigham Lane have any available units?
281 East Brigham Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 281 East Brigham Lane have?
Some of 281 East Brigham Lane's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 East Brigham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
281 East Brigham Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 East Brigham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 281 East Brigham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Salt Lake.
Does 281 East Brigham Lane offer parking?
No, 281 East Brigham Lane does not offer parking.
Does 281 East Brigham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 East Brigham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 East Brigham Lane have a pool?
Yes, 281 East Brigham Lane has a pool.
Does 281 East Brigham Lane have accessible units?
No, 281 East Brigham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 281 East Brigham Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 East Brigham Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 281 East Brigham Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 281 East Brigham Lane has units with air conditioning.
