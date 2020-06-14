All apartments in Millcreek
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:40 PM

295 East Hill Avenue

295 E Hill Ave · (801) 919-8101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

295 E Hill Ave, Millcreek, UT 84107
Millcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Come and see our remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath apartment (unit 12). The complex is being updated inside and out. Nice, bright and clean with loaded kitchen and fireplace. Washer & dryer hookups. Close to schools, shopping and freeway access. Off street covered parking.

No Smoking
No Pets

Rent $1,050
Deposit $1,400 ($1,050 refundable)
Tenant pays all utilities
Credit & Background check $30 per adult (18 & older)

Once you have entered the rental unit AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process. BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. ALL checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.

MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.

ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 East Hill Avenue have any available units?
295 East Hill Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 295 East Hill Avenue have?
Some of 295 East Hill Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 East Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
295 East Hill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 East Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 295 East Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millcreek.
Does 295 East Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 295 East Hill Avenue does offer parking.
Does 295 East Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 East Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 East Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 295 East Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 295 East Hill Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 295 East Hill Avenue has accessible units.
Does 295 East Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 East Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 295 East Hill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 295 East Hill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
