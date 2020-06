Amenities

975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S Available 07/04/20 4 Bd 2 Bath Townhome Over 2100 sq ft - Upgrades Through-out. Spacious 4 Bedroom End Unit Townhome. Vaulted Ceilings with Skylights. 2 Patios. 2 Car Garage.



Main Level:

Large Family Room with Skylight. Formal Dining Room. Kitchen. Full Bath



Upper Level:

Spacious Master Bedroom with Custom Cedar Closet. Another Large Bedroom and 1 Regular Size Bedroom. 1 Full Bath



Basement:

Large Family Room. Bedroom. Walk in Pantry. Storage/Laundry.



HOA Includes: Water/Sewer/Trash Yard Maintenance. Snow Removal. Basketball Court. Playground.



Rent $1650 Deposit $1650. Tenant Pays Power/Gas and $150 Towards HOA Fee 1 Small Pet (Under 20 lbs, Breed Restrictive) with $300 Pet Deposit and $25 Per Monthly Pet Fee.



FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED



