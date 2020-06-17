All apartments in Magna
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

8417 W 3100 S

8417 3100 South · (801) 980-2009 ext. 000
Location

8417 3100 South, Magna, UT 84044
Magna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8417 W 3100 S · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW LOWER PRICE! Magnificent Magna Residence! - Come see this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex unit! Home features a dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, and deck. The home has an incredible backyard and is in a wonderful neighborhood. To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour of this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, sewer and trash

PET RULE: **Small Pets Only (negotiable)** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application
* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1100 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results

**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE3245263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

