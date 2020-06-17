8417 W 3100 S

Amenities
NEW LOWER PRICE! Magnificent Magna Residence! - Come see this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex unit! Home features a dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, and deck. The home has an incredible backyard and is in a wonderful neighborhood. To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour of this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water, sewer and trash
PET RULE: **Small Pets Only (negotiable)** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.
HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application
* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office
SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1100 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results
**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
