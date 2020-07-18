All apartments in Magna
Find more places like 8042 Copperfield Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Magna, UT
/
8042 Copperfield Place
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:40 AM

8042 Copperfield Place

8042 Copperfield Place · (801) 919-8101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Magna
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8042 Copperfield Place, Magna, UT 84044
Magna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
Come see this very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo in Magna. Walk into an open floorplan with a combined kitchen and living room. The kitchen has upgraded appliances including a refrigerator and dishwasher.
It also has central air and a balcony. A steam washer and dryer are included. There is 2 assigned parking spaces, one covered and there is a playground to the side of the building. Close to stores, restaurants, and freeway access.

No Pets
No Smoking

Rent $1,200
Deposit $1,550 ($1,200 Refundable)
Credit & Background check $35 per adult (18 & older)
Tenant pays all utilities

Once you have entered the rental unit AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process. BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. ALL checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.

MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.

ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.

THIS RENTAL IS A SELF-ENTRY PROPERTY
IMPORTANT: We require ALL prospective tenants to enter and view the property BEFORE contact is made with our leasing dept. To use our self- entry system, please paste to browser or click on the following link: https://u11008.rently.com/

Once you have made entry, AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out by phone to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make deposit payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. All checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.

MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY):
CREDIT and PAYMENT HISTORY: Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company.
MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS: Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents.
CO-SIGNERS: Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement.
EMPLOYMENT: Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements / personal federal tax returns.
CRIMINAL HISTORY: Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances.
OCCUPANCY LIMITS: 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults
IDENTIFICATION: State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.

Contact: 801-855-8566 or info@aspmrents.com
ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8042 Copperfield Place have any available units?
8042 Copperfield Place has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8042 Copperfield Place have?
Some of 8042 Copperfield Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8042 Copperfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
8042 Copperfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8042 Copperfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 8042 Copperfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Magna.
Does 8042 Copperfield Place offer parking?
Yes, 8042 Copperfield Place offers parking.
Does 8042 Copperfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8042 Copperfield Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8042 Copperfield Place have a pool?
No, 8042 Copperfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 8042 Copperfield Place have accessible units?
Yes, 8042 Copperfield Place has accessible units.
Does 8042 Copperfield Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8042 Copperfield Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 8042 Copperfield Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8042 Copperfield Place has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8042 Copperfield Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oquirrh Hills
2850 S 844 W
Magna, UT 84044

Similar Pages

Magna 1 BedroomsMagna 2 Bedrooms
Magna 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMagna Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Magna Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTAmerican Fork, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UTGrantsville, UT
Riverdale, UTBluffdale, UTSyracuse, UTEagle Mountain, UTKearns, UTSummit Park, UTProvo, UTClearfield, UTPark City, UTSpanish Fork, UTKaysville, UTSnyderville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
Davis Technical CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity