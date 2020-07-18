8042 Copperfield Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking playground

Come see this very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bath condo in Magna. Walk into an open floorplan with a combined kitchen and living room. The kitchen has upgraded appliances including a refrigerator and dishwasher.

It also has central air and a balcony. A steam washer and dryer are included. There is 2 assigned parking spaces, one covered and there is a playground to the side of the building. Close to stores, restaurants, and freeway access.



No Pets

No Smoking



Rent $1,200

Deposit $1,550 ($1,200 Refundable)

Credit & Background check $35 per adult (18 & older)

Tenant pays all utilities



Once you have entered the rental unit AND you meet our minimum rental requirements (see below), a leasing agent will reach out to answer specific questions and walk you through the application process. BE ADVISED: For your security: NEVER make payments in cash or wire funds to unidentified 3rd parties. ALL checks MUST be made out to ASPM LLC.



MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS (PLEASE READ CAREFULLY): CREDIT - Your application may be denied if you have a judgment, collection, or delinquent account with a previous landlord, property management firm, or utility company. MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENTS - Total household income must be 2.5 times total monthly rents. CO-SIGNERS - Co-signer (If Required) must complete a full application, be approved, and sign a Co-Signer agreement. EMPLOYMENT - Current pay stub required. Self-employed applicants must provide proof of income with bank statements AND personal federal tax returns. CRIMINAL HISTORY - Your application will be denied if you have a criminal history that would be considered a threat to the rental property, neighbors, and/or the manufacturing of controlled substances. OCCUPANCY LIMITS - 2 Persons per Bedroom. No more than 3 unrelated adults. IDENTIFICATION - State and or federal identification will be required at lease up.



ASPM LLC Property Management adheres to all Federal Fair Housing requirements. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, family status, and national origin. We are committed to equal housing opportunity.



THIS RENTAL IS A SELF-ENTRY PROPERTY

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

