Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:52 AM

831 W. Valley Vista Way

831 W Valley Vista Way · (801) 655-2449 ext. 1007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

831 W Valley Vista Way, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 831 W. Valley Vista Way · Avail. now

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AMAZING EAST LEHI BENCH HOME WITH AMAZING VIEWS - Highlight Features:
- Quartz Counter Tops
- STUNNING VIEWS
- Upgraded Wood Flooring
- Nice Newer Carpet
- Beautiful Staircase
- Walk Out Basement
- Bay Windows
- Cold Storage Room
- Large Closets
- Spacious Laundry Area
- LOTS of Storage Space
- Cozy Fireplace
- Finished Basement

6 Bedroom - 3.5 Bathrooms - 3,222 sq. ft. - 2 Story Home

Monthly Rent $2,465
Security Deposit $2,465

Utilities:
Tenant Pays - Water, Sewer, Gas, Electricity & Garbage

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage w/ Storage Space

Appliances: Upgraded Dishwasher, Stove, Double Ovens, Dishwasher, LG Washer & Dryer Combo

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

Location: Close to brand new Elementary School, Challenger School, Harmons, I-15, Traverse Mountains Outlets.

MORE INFO
- TV mount ready for your TV
- Internet Ready
- Newer Home
- Beautiful kitchen with chef's package upgrade!
- The kitchen has a big pantry.
- All the bedrooms have large closets.
- Awesome shelving in the front room.
- There are nice blinds on all of the windows.
- Automatic Sprinklers

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4743274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 W. Valley Vista Way have any available units?
831 W. Valley Vista Way has a unit available for $2,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 831 W. Valley Vista Way have?
Some of 831 W. Valley Vista Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 W. Valley Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
831 W. Valley Vista Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 W. Valley Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 831 W. Valley Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 831 W. Valley Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 831 W. Valley Vista Way does offer parking.
Does 831 W. Valley Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 W. Valley Vista Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 W. Valley Vista Way have a pool?
No, 831 W. Valley Vista Way does not have a pool.
Does 831 W. Valley Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 831 W. Valley Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 831 W. Valley Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 W. Valley Vista Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 831 W. Valley Vista Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 W. Valley Vista Way does not have units with air conditioning.
