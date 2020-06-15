831 W. Valley Vista Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

AMAZING EAST LEHI BENCH HOME WITH AMAZING VIEWS - Highlight Features:

- Quartz Counter Tops

- STUNNING VIEWS

- Upgraded Wood Flooring

- Nice Newer Carpet

- Beautiful Staircase

- Walk Out Basement

- Bay Windows

- Cold Storage Room

- Large Closets

- Spacious Laundry Area

- LOTS of Storage Space

- Cozy Fireplace

- Finished Basement



6 Bedroom - 3.5 Bathrooms - 3,222 sq. ft. - 2 Story Home



Monthly Rent $2,465

Security Deposit $2,465



Utilities:

Tenant Pays - Water, Sewer, Gas, Electricity & Garbage



Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage w/ Storage Space



Appliances: Upgraded Dishwasher, Stove, Double Ovens, Dishwasher, LG Washer & Dryer Combo



NO SMOKING



Location: Close to brand new Elementary School, Challenger School, Harmons, I-15, Traverse Mountains Outlets.



MORE INFO

- TV mount ready for your TV

- Internet Ready

- Newer Home

- Beautiful kitchen with chef's package upgrade!

- The kitchen has a big pantry.

- All the bedrooms have large closets.

- Awesome shelving in the front room.

- There are nice blinds on all of the windows.

- Automatic Sprinklers



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



No Pets Allowed



