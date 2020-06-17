All apartments in Lehi
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:09 AM

4418 West 2550 North

4418 W 2550 N · (801) 427-8159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4418 W 2550 N, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW EXECUTIVE FAMILY HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS LEHI COMMUNITY AND HIGHLY DESIRED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Move in special of $200 off of first month for qualified applicants!

New David Weekly home, The Villas at Holbrook Farms. Be the first to occupy this 4bd/3.5ba home with amazing upgrades and finishes. Large open floor plan, with a finished basement including a second family room/flex-space and full bedroom and bathroom. Expansive kitchen island with farm-style sink, for easy meals and entertaining. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters throughout and 2-car garage. This home is in the highly desired Alpine School District and walking distance to new elementary school, community parks, access to Jordan River Trails. The home is centrally located in Lehi, and about 5 minutes or less to access Redwood Road, I-15, or the Frontrunner Lehi station. Thanksgiving point and Traverse Mountain shopping and dinning are just 10 minutes away. This is a great home for a family, business executive or use the flex-space as a home office and work from home! Available now. Pets are not allowed. No smoking/vaping in or on the property.
Tenants:
o Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older
o Responsible for sign up/pay water, gas, electric, sewer, trash
o Lease setup fee $50
o Renters insurance required and can be easily provided for $16/month
o Responsible for landscaping
If interested, contact (PM name) at (801)427-8159 Pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 West 2550 North have any available units?
4418 West 2550 North has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4418 West 2550 North have?
Some of 4418 West 2550 North's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4418 West 2550 North currently offering any rent specials?
4418 West 2550 North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 West 2550 North pet-friendly?
No, 4418 West 2550 North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 4418 West 2550 North offer parking?
Yes, 4418 West 2550 North does offer parking.
Does 4418 West 2550 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 West 2550 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 West 2550 North have a pool?
No, 4418 West 2550 North does not have a pool.
Does 4418 West 2550 North have accessible units?
No, 4418 West 2550 North does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 West 2550 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4418 West 2550 North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4418 West 2550 North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4418 West 2550 North does not have units with air conditioning.
