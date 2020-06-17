4418 West 2550 North

Amenities

NEW EXECUTIVE FAMILY HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS LEHI COMMUNITY AND HIGHLY DESIRED SCHOOL DISTRICT



Move in special of $200 off of first month for qualified applicants!



New David Weekly home, The Villas at Holbrook Farms. Be the first to occupy this 4bd/3.5ba home with amazing upgrades and finishes. Large open floor plan, with a finished basement including a second family room/flex-space and full bedroom and bathroom. Expansive kitchen island with farm-style sink, for easy meals and entertaining. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters throughout and 2-car garage. This home is in the highly desired Alpine School District and walking distance to new elementary school, community parks, access to Jordan River Trails. The home is centrally located in Lehi, and about 5 minutes or less to access Redwood Road, I-15, or the Frontrunner Lehi station. Thanksgiving point and Traverse Mountain shopping and dinning are just 10 minutes away. This is a great home for a family, business executive or use the flex-space as a home office and work from home! Available now. Pets are not allowed. No smoking/vaping in or on the property.

Tenants:

o Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older

o Responsible for sign up/pay water, gas, electric, sewer, trash

o Lease setup fee $50

o Renters insurance required and can be easily provided for $16/month

o Responsible for landscaping

If interested, contact (PM name) at (801)427-8159 Pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property