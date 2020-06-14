All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like 3487 W Colony Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
3487 W Colony Cove
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

3487 W Colony Cove

3487 Colony Cove · (801) 235-7368 ext. 211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3487 Colony Cove, Lehi, UT 84043
K & B at Pilgrims Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3487 W Colony Cove · Avail. Jul 6

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
3487 W Colony Cove Available 07/06/20 Beautiful Harbor Point Family Home in Lehi - Beautiful Single Family Home in Thanksgiving Point area. Home has 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Living and large Family room, Laundry room. Spacious Master Bedroom with large master bathroom and closet. Plenty of storage as well as a large two car garage. There is a large playground and park located directly behind the property, this home is located in a well maintained HOA and great neighborhood. Very clean, brand new paint and in excellent condition. Located close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to the freeway. This will go quickly so don't miss out!!

Rent: $1750/mth
Deposit: $1750
NO SMOKING/VAPING/NO ANIMALS

Call Ruth today for a showing at (801)235-7368, ext 211

(RLNE3532173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3487 W Colony Cove have any available units?
3487 W Colony Cove has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3487 W Colony Cove currently offering any rent specials?
3487 W Colony Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3487 W Colony Cove pet-friendly?
No, 3487 W Colony Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 3487 W Colony Cove offer parking?
Yes, 3487 W Colony Cove does offer parking.
Does 3487 W Colony Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3487 W Colony Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3487 W Colony Cove have a pool?
No, 3487 W Colony Cove does not have a pool.
Does 3487 W Colony Cove have accessible units?
No, 3487 W Colony Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 3487 W Colony Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 3487 W Colony Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3487 W Colony Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 3487 W Colony Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3487 W Colony Cove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd
Lehi, UT 84043

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with Parking
Lehi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity