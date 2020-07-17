All apartments in Lehi
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:25 AM

3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6

3424 West New Land Loop · (385) 282-4663
Location

3424 West New Land Loop, Lehi, UT 84043
K & B at Pilgrims Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom,3 bath Built in 2005. This house includes Microwave, Oven, Fridge and Granite Counter-Tops. Nice open spacious floor plan.

Dogs : No
Cats: No
Pets Negotiable : No
Date Available: 08/14/2020
Security Deposit: $1,650.00
Lease Initiation: $200.00
Cleaning Fee: $200.00

Renters Liability Required

**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**

**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR OUR PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE**
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For property to be held security deposit must be received

For additional questions please visit our " frequently asked questions page
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/residents or email info.pmi@pmi-utah.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 have any available units?
3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 have?
Some of 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6 has units with air conditioning.
