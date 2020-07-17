3424 W Newland Loop Unit 6

Amenities
4 bedroom,3 bath Built in 2005. This house includes Microwave, Oven, Fridge and Granite Counter-Tops. Nice open spacious floor plan.
Dogs : No
Cats: No
Pets Negotiable : No
Date Available: 08/14/2020
Security Deposit: $1,650.00
Lease Initiation: $200.00
Cleaning Fee: $200.00
Renters Liability Required
**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**
**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR OUR PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE**
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent
For property to be held security deposit must be received
For additional questions please visit our " frequently asked questions page
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/residents or email info.pmi@pmi-utah.com