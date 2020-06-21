All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like 3126 W Willow Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
3126 W Willow Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3126 W Willow Way

3126 West Willow Way · (801) 655-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3126 West Willow Way, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3126 W Willow Way · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom Lehi Home - Huge Fenced Yard! - *PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO CLEANING - CLEANING & REPAIRS IN PROGRESS*

Highlight Features:
- Spacious Dinning Room & Living Room
- Huge Pantry
- 3 Car Garage with Storage Space
- Fenced Yard
- Washer & Dryer Included
- Great Neighborhood
- Awesome Patio Space

4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 3,100 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,695
Security Deposit $1,695

Utilities:
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric

Parking: 3 Car Garage

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 W Willow Way have any available units?
3126 W Willow Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3126 W Willow Way have?
Some of 3126 W Willow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 W Willow Way currently offering any rent specials?
3126 W Willow Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 W Willow Way pet-friendly?
No, 3126 W Willow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 3126 W Willow Way offer parking?
Yes, 3126 W Willow Way does offer parking.
Does 3126 W Willow Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3126 W Willow Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 W Willow Way have a pool?
No, 3126 W Willow Way does not have a pool.
Does 3126 W Willow Way have accessible units?
No, 3126 W Willow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 W Willow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 W Willow Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3126 W Willow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3126 W Willow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3126 W Willow Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd
Lehi, UT 84043

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with Parking
Lehi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity