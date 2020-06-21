3126 W Willow Way

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom Lehi Home - Huge Fenced Yard! - *PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO CLEANING - CLEANING & REPAIRS IN PROGRESS*
Highlight Features:
- Spacious Dinning Room & Living Room
- Huge Pantry
- 3 Car Garage with Storage Space
- Fenced Yard
- Washer & Dryer Included
- Great Neighborhood
- Awesome Patio Space
4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 3,100 sq.ft.
Monthly Rent $1,695
Security Deposit $1,695
Utilities:
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric
Parking: 3 Car Garage
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.
To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.
http://resepm.com/available-rentals/
***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***
RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.
