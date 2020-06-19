All apartments in Lehi
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2116 West 2180 North

2116 2180 N
Location

2116 2180 N, Lehi, UT 84043

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled Townhome! - This is a great town home located minutes away from Thanksgiving Point, freeway entrance and the new Frontrunner stop at Thanksgiving Point. Located close to the expanding tech industry in Lehi, close to shopping and great restaurants. This townhome has new paint and carpeting throughout,3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an attached garage in a well maintained HOA.

No Smoking/Vaping
Rent: $1450/mth
Deposit: $1450

Call Sarajane to schedule a showing at (801)235-7368,ext 211.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2452142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 West 2180 North have any available units?
2116 West 2180 North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehi, UT.
Is 2116 West 2180 North currently offering any rent specials?
2116 West 2180 North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 West 2180 North pet-friendly?
No, 2116 West 2180 North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 2116 West 2180 North offer parking?
Yes, 2116 West 2180 North does offer parking.
Does 2116 West 2180 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 West 2180 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 West 2180 North have a pool?
No, 2116 West 2180 North does not have a pool.
Does 2116 West 2180 North have accessible units?
No, 2116 West 2180 North does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 West 2180 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 West 2180 North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 West 2180 North have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 West 2180 North does not have units with air conditioning.
