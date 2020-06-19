2116 West 2180 North

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Townhome! - This is a great town home located minutes away from Thanksgiving Point, freeway entrance and the new Frontrunner stop at Thanksgiving Point. Located close to the expanding tech industry in Lehi, close to shopping and great restaurants. This townhome has new paint and carpeting throughout,3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with an attached garage in a well maintained HOA.



No Smoking/Vaping

Rent: $1450/mth

Deposit: $1450



Call Sarajane to schedule a showing at (801)235-7368,ext 211.



No Dogs Allowed



