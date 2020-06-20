All apartments in Lehi
1849 West 525 South
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:57 PM

1849 West 525 South

1849 West 525 South · (801) 427-8159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1849 West 525 South, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great house in a great area, located near Pioneer Crossing and the I-15 freeway. This house has 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1590 square feet, and is available immediately! You'll enjoy a spacious 2 car garage, hardwood floors, new paint, a spacious master bedroom, a lot of crawl space storage, and spacious fully fenced backyard.
No smoking/vaping in or on the property.
Pets are not allowed.

Tenants:

- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 or older
- Responsible for all utilities (Water, gas, electric, sewer, trash)
- Lease setup fee $50
- Renters insurance provided for $16/month
- Landscaping (landscaping care)

If interested contact Paul at (801)427-8159 Pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 West 525 South have any available units?
1849 West 525 South has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1849 West 525 South currently offering any rent specials?
1849 West 525 South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 West 525 South pet-friendly?
No, 1849 West 525 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 1849 West 525 South offer parking?
Yes, 1849 West 525 South does offer parking.
Does 1849 West 525 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 West 525 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 West 525 South have a pool?
No, 1849 West 525 South does not have a pool.
Does 1849 West 525 South have accessible units?
No, 1849 West 525 South does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 West 525 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 West 525 South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1849 West 525 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1849 West 525 South does not have units with air conditioning.
