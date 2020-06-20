1849 West 525 South

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Great house in a great area, located near Pioneer Crossing and the I-15 freeway. This house has 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1590 square feet, and is available immediately! You'll enjoy a spacious 2 car garage, hardwood floors, new paint, a spacious master bedroom, a lot of crawl space storage, and spacious fully fenced backyard.

No smoking/vaping in or on the property.

Pets are not allowed.



Tenants:



- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 or older

- Responsible for all utilities (Water, gas, electric, sewer, trash)

- Lease setup fee $50

- Renters insurance provided for $16/month

- Landscaping (landscaping care)



If interested contact Paul at (801)427-8159 Pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property.