All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like 1742 N 3680 W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
1742 N 3680 W
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

1742 N 3680 W

1742 N 3680 W · (801) 874-5902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1742 N 3680 W, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1742 N 3680 W · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
PET FRIENDLY LEHI TOWNHOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT AT THE EXCHANGE - BRAND NEW LEHI TOWNHOME
The Exchange
1742 N 3680 W
Lehi, UT 84043

4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath
2 Car Garage
2,581 Sq. Ft.
2019 Year Built
$1,895 Rent - monthly
$1,895 Deposit (oac)
Dogs allowed under 75lbs. (Limit 2)
$400 additional deposit per pet
$50/mo additional rent per pet
$200 Pet application fee per pet
Application fees $35/adult
Lease initiation $150
13 Month Lease (renewable lease)
Applications at https://www.utahrentals.com/available-rentals

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS****

Imagine a quick commute home with time to get together with friends, play a round of pickle ball or jump into the community pool, then head home to relax! Enjoy more time for you, with a location in the coveted Lehi Exchange community, just 8 min from the freeway, along multiple routes! This stunning BRAND NEW large townhome boasts a spacious vaulted great room with wood floors, upgraded kitchen including quartz counter tops, pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry! Upgrades galore! Three large bedrooms and laundry are upstairs, including master suite with double sinks, toilet room, walk in closet, and spacious walk in shower! The fully finished basement includes a large family room, fourth bedroom and full bath that could be used as a second master suite! Central heating, AC and tank-less water heater for on-demand hot water. Washer and Dryer are INCLUDED! Private two car garage and driveway for guests!

This condo is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.

Schools: Alpine School District: Riverview Elementary, Willow Creek Middle School, Lehi High School.

- Tenant pays ALL utilities.
- Renters insurance is Required
- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
- Owner pays HOA fees.
- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS****

***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***
NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.

IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.

Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

(RLNE5067696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 N 3680 W have any available units?
1742 N 3680 W has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1742 N 3680 W have?
Some of 1742 N 3680 W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 N 3680 W currently offering any rent specials?
1742 N 3680 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 N 3680 W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 N 3680 W is pet friendly.
Does 1742 N 3680 W offer parking?
Yes, 1742 N 3680 W does offer parking.
Does 1742 N 3680 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1742 N 3680 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 N 3680 W have a pool?
Yes, 1742 N 3680 W has a pool.
Does 1742 N 3680 W have accessible units?
No, 1742 N 3680 W does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 N 3680 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 N 3680 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 N 3680 W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1742 N 3680 W has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1742 N 3680 W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd
Lehi, UT 84043

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with Parking
Lehi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity