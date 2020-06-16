Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

PET FRIENDLY LEHI TOWNHOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT AT THE EXCHANGE - BRAND NEW LEHI TOWNHOME

The Exchange

1742 N 3680 W

Lehi, UT 84043



4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath

2 Car Garage

2,581 Sq. Ft.

2019 Year Built

$1,895 Rent - monthly

$1,895 Deposit (oac)

Dogs allowed under 75lbs. (Limit 2)

$400 additional deposit per pet

$50/mo additional rent per pet

$200 Pet application fee per pet

Application fees $35/adult

Lease initiation $150

13 Month Lease (renewable lease)

Applications at https://www.utahrentals.com/available-rentals



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS****



Imagine a quick commute home with time to get together with friends, play a round of pickle ball or jump into the community pool, then head home to relax! Enjoy more time for you, with a location in the coveted Lehi Exchange community, just 8 min from the freeway, along multiple routes! This stunning BRAND NEW large townhome boasts a spacious vaulted great room with wood floors, upgraded kitchen including quartz counter tops, pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry! Upgrades galore! Three large bedrooms and laundry are upstairs, including master suite with double sinks, toilet room, walk in closet, and spacious walk in shower! The fully finished basement includes a large family room, fourth bedroom and full bath that could be used as a second master suite! Central heating, AC and tank-less water heater for on-demand hot water. Washer and Dryer are INCLUDED! Private two car garage and driveway for guests!



This condo is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.



Schools: Alpine School District: Riverview Elementary, Willow Creek Middle School, Lehi High School.



- Tenant pays ALL utilities.

- Renters insurance is Required

- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

- Owner pays HOA fees.

- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance



***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***

NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.



IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.



Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



(RLNE5067696)