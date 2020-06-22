Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

1720 North 3830 West Available 08/01/20 Lehi Townhome in The Exchange - This gorgeous Lehi town home has it all! Spacious open-concept living in the living and kitchen area along with brand new appliances. Private deck right off of the dining room and large windows allowing plenty of natural light. This home is a must see! This town home is in Lehi’s popular Exchange Community - minutes away from the heart of Silicon Slopes, allowing commuters fast access to the I-15 corridor, and close proximity to Thanksgiving Point, The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, and a myriad of other restaurants and stores. This won’t last for long. Apply today at ameritrue.com/vacancies



Available August 1, 2020

Square footage total: 2296 / Finished: 1,611

Utilities will be billed at a flat monthly rate of $155.00 through our Equal Pay Utility Program.

Small dogs allowed with owner approval and with additional fees.



Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5855772)