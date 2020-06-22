All apartments in Lehi
1720 North 3830 West
1720 North 3830 West

1720 N 3830 W · (801) 473-1127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1720 N 3830 W, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1720 North 3830 West · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2296 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1720 North 3830 West Available 08/01/20 Lehi Townhome in The Exchange - This gorgeous Lehi town home has it all! Spacious open-concept living in the living and kitchen area along with brand new appliances. Private deck right off of the dining room and large windows allowing plenty of natural light. This home is a must see! This town home is in Lehi’s popular Exchange Community - minutes away from the heart of Silicon Slopes, allowing commuters fast access to the I-15 corridor, and close proximity to Thanksgiving Point, The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, and a myriad of other restaurants and stores. This won’t last for long. Apply today at ameritrue.com/vacancies

Available August 1, 2020
Square footage total: 2296 / Finished: 1,611
Utilities will be billed at a flat monthly rate of $155.00 through our Equal Pay Utility Program.
Small dogs allowed with owner approval and with additional fees.

Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5855772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 North 3830 West have any available units?
1720 North 3830 West has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1720 North 3830 West currently offering any rent specials?
1720 North 3830 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 North 3830 West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 North 3830 West is pet friendly.
Does 1720 North 3830 West offer parking?
No, 1720 North 3830 West does not offer parking.
Does 1720 North 3830 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 North 3830 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 North 3830 West have a pool?
No, 1720 North 3830 West does not have a pool.
Does 1720 North 3830 West have accessible units?
No, 1720 North 3830 West does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 North 3830 West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 North 3830 West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 North 3830 West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 North 3830 West does not have units with air conditioning.
