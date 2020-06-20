All apartments in Layton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1312 N 100 W

1312 North 100 West · (801) 663-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1312 North 100 West, Layton, UT 84041
Aspen Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1312 N 100 W · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
3 bedroom 2 bath Layton home, Completely Remodeled 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Layton home. Just completely remodeled with New cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile floors, Carpet, Painting, Tubs & Showers, Appliances, Blinds, AC & Furnace. It's brand new! Comes with Master bath, walk in closet, private backyard with deck , fenced, dishwasher, disposal, Washer and Dryer, Central air, High Speed internet included. Basement gas fireplace stove. NO Pets Allowed. Close to HAFB and Layton Hills Mall. For showings call or text Craig Hansen at 801-663-2200 Secure Property Management. www.securepm.org

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2115258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 N 100 W have any available units?
1312 N 100 W has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 N 100 W have?
Some of 1312 N 100 W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 N 100 W currently offering any rent specials?
1312 N 100 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 N 100 W pet-friendly?
No, 1312 N 100 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Layton.
Does 1312 N 100 W offer parking?
No, 1312 N 100 W does not offer parking.
Does 1312 N 100 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 N 100 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 N 100 W have a pool?
No, 1312 N 100 W does not have a pool.
Does 1312 N 100 W have accessible units?
No, 1312 N 100 W does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 N 100 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 N 100 W has units with dishwashers.
