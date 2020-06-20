1312 N 100 W

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath Layton home, Completely Remodeled 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Layton home. Just completely remodeled with New cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile floors, Carpet, Painting, Tubs & Showers, Appliances, Blinds, AC & Furnace. It's brand new! Comes with Master bath, walk in closet, private backyard with deck , fenced, dishwasher, disposal, Washer and Dryer, Central air, High Speed internet included. Basement gas fireplace stove. NO Pets Allowed. Close to HAFB and Layton Hills Mall. For showings call or text Craig Hansen at 801-663-2200 Secure Property Management. www.securepm.org



(RLNE2115258)