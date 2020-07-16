All apartments in Layton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1064 North 1000 East

1064 North 1000 East · No Longer Available
Location

1064 North 1000 East, Layton, UT 84040

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
carpet
refrigerator
1064 N 1000 E - Adorable 4 bed 2 bath Layton home available now! The backyard is fully fenced, with a deck that is perfect for enjoying BBQ’s and entertaining guests! Walk inside and you will notice the vaulted ceilings throughout kitchen and living room. The kitchen has a stainless-steel fridge, and beautiful white cabinets. The living room and upstairs has carpet throughout, with large windows allowing ample natural light! This home is located close to Valley View Golf Course, I-15, shopping centers, restaurants and much more! Come tour before it is gone!

Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1064-north-1000-east

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Tenant responsible for renter’s insurance, yard care, snow removal and all utilities including:
-$8 per month utility billing fee
-Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas and Electric will be billed based on usage

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,545 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 North 1000 East have any available units?
1064 North 1000 East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layton, UT.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 North 1000 East have?
Some of 1064 North 1000 East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 North 1000 East currently offering any rent specials?
1064 North 1000 East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 North 1000 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 North 1000 East is pet friendly.
Does 1064 North 1000 East offer parking?
No, 1064 North 1000 East does not offer parking.
Does 1064 North 1000 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 North 1000 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 North 1000 East have a pool?
No, 1064 North 1000 East does not have a pool.
Does 1064 North 1000 East have accessible units?
No, 1064 North 1000 East does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 North 1000 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 North 1000 East does not have units with dishwashers.
