1064 N 1000 E - Adorable 4 bed 2 bath Layton home available now! The backyard is fully fenced, with a deck that is perfect for enjoying BBQ’s and entertaining guests! Walk inside and you will notice the vaulted ceilings throughout kitchen and living room. The kitchen has a stainless-steel fridge, and beautiful white cabinets. The living room and upstairs has carpet throughout, with large windows allowing ample natural light! This home is located close to Valley View Golf Course, I-15, shopping centers, restaurants and much more! Come tour before it is gone!



Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1064-north-1000-east



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Tenant responsible for renter’s insurance, yard care, snow removal and all utilities including:

-$8 per month utility billing fee

-Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas and Electric will be billed based on usage



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,545 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



