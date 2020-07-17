Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4995 S 4420 W - Corner lot Kearns home move in ready, TODAY! 4 Bedrooms, 1 and ¾ bathroom open layout home.

Central air for the warm summer months! Solar panels to keep your electric bill down! 2 car attached garage! Close to schools and parks, come see it today!



Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4995-s-4420-w



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, solar panel fee, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.

-$11.99 per month utility billing fee

-Electric, Gas, Trash, Sewer and Water will be billed based on usage

-$27.54 per month Solar Panel Fee



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,245 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



(RLNE3236726)