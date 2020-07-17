Amenities
4995 S 4420 W - Corner lot Kearns home move in ready, TODAY! 4 Bedrooms, 1 and ¾ bathroom open layout home.
Central air for the warm summer months! Solar panels to keep your electric bill down! 2 car attached garage! Close to schools and parks, come see it today!
Easy to tour, call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4995-s-4420-w
Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!
Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.
Tenant responsible for all utilities, solar panel fee, renter’s insurance, yard care and snow removal.
-$11.99 per month utility billing fee
-Electric, Gas, Trash, Sewer and Water will be billed based on usage
-$27.54 per month Solar Panel Fee
Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,245 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results
(RLNE3236726)