Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

4870 S. Heath Ave. Available 08/03/20 Super Cute Rambler in Kearns! - This is the cutest home! Features include central air, two-tone paint and newer flooring throughout, newer kitchen cabinets, counters and appliances, remodeled bathrooms, newer energy efficient windows, finished basement with family and laundry room, carport and lots more! Conveniently located off of 56th West, you'll love being only minutes away from great shopping, restaurants and entertainment!



12 month lease term. Small pets negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities.



Call or text now for more information! www.v7realtyservices.com



(RLNE2313296)