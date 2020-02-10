4824 S Viewmont St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This cute and charming home will sweep you off your feet! This cozy 2 bed 1 bath home features and open layout and over-sized windows letting in tons of natural light. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet space. This Side by Side Duplex offers you quiet convenience and privacy while being close to anything you could need. Covered parking off the street and a private yard with extra storage space. This gem is with-in walking distance to all of the shops and restaurants of Murray/Holladay Blvd yet on a quiet back street.



Text Collin for more info at 8013161556



Basic Info:

Application Fee: $35 per Adult

Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent OAC

Pets: Negotiable depending on applicant. Pet rent and pet deposit will be required

Tenant is to pay All utilities