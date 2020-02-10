All apartments in Holladay
4824 S Viewmont St
4824 S Viewmont St

4824 Viewmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

4824 Viewmont Street, Holladay, UT 84117
Historic Holladay

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This cute and charming home will sweep you off your feet! This cozy 2 bed 1 bath home features and open layout and over-sized windows letting in tons of natural light. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinet space. This Side by Side Duplex offers you quiet convenience and privacy while being close to anything you could need. Covered parking off the street and a private yard with extra storage space. This gem is with-in walking distance to all of the shops and restaurants of Murray/Holladay Blvd yet on a quiet back street.

Text Collin for more info at 8013161556

Basic Info:
Application Fee: $35 per Adult
Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent OAC
Pets: Negotiable depending on applicant. Pet rent and pet deposit will be required
Tenant is to pay All utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

