Holladay, UT
4255 S Haven Park Way
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:40 PM

4255 S Haven Park Way

4255 South Haven Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

4255 South Haven Park Road, Holladay, UT 84124
North Holladay

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Sorry NO PETS. Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom. 2 car garage. Fully finished downstairs with family room 1 bedroom and full bath. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Quiet street. HOA cared for yard. Owner is open to longer term lease. Renters to pay all utilities. Won't last long. Upgraded carpets. To see this home please call 801-876-1919. Renters Warehouse uses ShowMojo to set up showings. This is the best way to see the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4255 S Haven Park Way have any available units?
4255 S Haven Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holladay, UT.
What amenities does 4255 S Haven Park Way have?
Some of 4255 S Haven Park Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4255 S Haven Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
4255 S Haven Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 S Haven Park Way pet-friendly?
No, 4255 S Haven Park Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holladay.
Does 4255 S Haven Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 4255 S Haven Park Way offers parking.
Does 4255 S Haven Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4255 S Haven Park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 S Haven Park Way have a pool?
Yes, 4255 S Haven Park Way has a pool.
Does 4255 S Haven Park Way have accessible units?
No, 4255 S Haven Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4255 S Haven Park Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4255 S Haven Park Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4255 S Haven Park Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4255 S Haven Park Way does not have units with air conditioning.
