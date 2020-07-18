4255 S Haven Park Way

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Sorry NO PETS. Granite counters in kitchen and bathroom. 2 car garage. Fully finished downstairs with family room 1 bedroom and full bath. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Quiet street. HOA cared for yard. Owner is open to longer term lease. Renters to pay all utilities. Won't last long. Upgraded carpets. To see this home please call 801-876-1919. Renters Warehouse uses ShowMojo to set up showings. This is the best way to see the home.