Amenities
7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle Available 08/01/20 Large Herriman Home with Private Backyard on a 1/4 Acre Lot! - This is a beautiful home located on a 1/4 acre lot in a quiet neighborhood in Herriman. Convenient access to everything: just a few minutes to grocery stores, restaurants, Mountain View Corridor, and more. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.
The home features two large living rooms, kitchen with newer appliances, 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, three car garage, and a spacious laundry room. The master bedroom has its own large bathroom that includes a garden bathtub and a spacious walk-in closet. The home has a large private back yard that is fenced in and comes with an excellent patio.
Application Fees: $35/person
Rent: $2,450
Deposit: $2,450 *
Lease Initiation Fee: $150
Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history
**Renters insurance is required
***Additional fees for Pets may be assessed on a per property basis
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate. Contact Brendon Porter for showing (435) 494-2495.
(RLNE4768640)