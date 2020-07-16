Amenities

7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle Available 08/01/20 Large Herriman Home with Private Backyard on a 1/4 Acre Lot! - This is a beautiful home located on a 1/4 acre lot in a quiet neighborhood in Herriman. Convenient access to everything: just a few minutes to grocery stores, restaurants, Mountain View Corridor, and more. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.



The home features two large living rooms, kitchen with newer appliances, 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, three car garage, and a spacious laundry room. The master bedroom has its own large bathroom that includes a garden bathtub and a spacious walk-in closet. The home has a large private back yard that is fenced in and comes with an excellent patio.



Application Fees: $35/person

Rent: $2,450

Deposit: $2,450 *

Lease Initiation Fee: $150

Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)



* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history

**Renters insurance is required

***Additional fees for Pets may be assessed on a per property basis



Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate. Contact Brendon Porter for showing (435) 494-2495.



