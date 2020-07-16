All apartments in Herriman
7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle

7408 Sunset Shadow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7408 Sunset Shadow Circle, Herriman, UT 84096

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle Available 08/01/20 Large Herriman Home with Private Backyard on a 1/4 Acre Lot! - This is a beautiful home located on a 1/4 acre lot in a quiet neighborhood in Herriman. Convenient access to everything: just a few minutes to grocery stores, restaurants, Mountain View Corridor, and more. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.

The home features two large living rooms, kitchen with newer appliances, 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, three car garage, and a spacious laundry room. The master bedroom has its own large bathroom that includes a garden bathtub and a spacious walk-in closet. The home has a large private back yard that is fenced in and comes with an excellent patio.

Application Fees: $35/person
Rent: $2,450
Deposit: $2,450 *
Lease Initiation Fee: $150
Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history
**Renters insurance is required
***Additional fees for Pets may be assessed on a per property basis

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate. Contact Brendon Porter for showing (435) 494-2495.

(RLNE4768640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle have any available units?
7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herriman, UT.
What amenities does 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle have?
Some of 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle offers parking.
Does 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle have a pool?
No, 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle have accessible units?
No, 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7408 W Sunset Shadow Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
