Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4494 W. Birkdale Dr.

4494 W Birkdale Dr · (801) 756-2919
Location

4494 W Birkdale Dr, Herriman, UT 84096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4494 W. Birkdale Dr. Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Herriman Home! - 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathroom 3800 Sq Ft
Home includes: Granite Counter Tops, New Grey Paint, Beautiful Kitchen Light Fixtures, Large Pantry Space, Brand New Appliances that include a Dishwasher, Double Oven, Range and French Door Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Mudroom, Large Deck with Beautiful Views of Valley, Master Bathroom with Double Sink and an Extra Wide Shower, Huge Walk-In Master Closet with Lots of Storage Space, 3 Large Living Rooms, Storage, Walk-Out Basement to Beautiful Patio, 2 Gas Furnaces, Central Air, 75 Gallon Water Heater and a 3 Car Garage.

Home is right off of the Mountain View Corridor and is close to parks and schools. 3 Miles from shopping, includig Smith's and Harmon's. 10 Minutes from the District in South Jordan and 20 Minutes from Thanksgiving Point, Shopping and Restaurants! Close to hiking spots and trails!

No Pets and No Smoking.

Call Sentinel today at 801-756-2919 ext 2 to set up an appointment today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4896491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. have any available units?
4494 W. Birkdale Dr. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. have?
Some of 4494 W. Birkdale Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4494 W. Birkdale Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herriman.
Does 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. have a pool?
No, 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4494 W. Birkdale Dr. has units with air conditioning.
