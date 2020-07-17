All apartments in Herriman
4129 West Miner View Lane
4129 West Miner View Lane

4129 W Miner View Ln · (385) 236-5514
Location

4129 W Miner View Ln, Herriman, UT 84096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,435

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1989 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
1-Car Attached Garage
1-Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
Payton's Quarry is a highly sought after community located on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley in Herriman, Utah. This convenient location allows access to great entertainment, limitless outdoor activities, and breathtaking views.

Additional great features located nearby:

– Black Ridge Reservoir (900+ feet of beach front)
– Herriman Towne Center
– 10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking
– J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center
– Numerous Parks
– REAL Monarchs Stadium

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,435, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,435, Available 7/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 West Miner View Lane have any available units?
4129 West Miner View Lane has a unit available for $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4129 West Miner View Lane have?
Some of 4129 West Miner View Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 West Miner View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4129 West Miner View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 West Miner View Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4129 West Miner View Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4129 West Miner View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4129 West Miner View Lane offers parking.
Does 4129 West Miner View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 West Miner View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 West Miner View Lane have a pool?
No, 4129 West Miner View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4129 West Miner View Lane have accessible units?
No, 4129 West Miner View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 West Miner View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 West Miner View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 West Miner View Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4129 West Miner View Lane has units with air conditioning.
