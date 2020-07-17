4129 West Miner View Lane

Amenities
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)
RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the following:
• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping
TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas
ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.
PARKING:
1-Car Attached Garage
1-Car Parking Pad
COMMUNITY:
Payton's Quarry is a highly sought after community located on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley in Herriman, Utah. This convenient location allows access to great entertainment, limitless outdoor activities, and breathtaking views.
Additional great features located nearby:
– Black Ridge Reservoir (900+ feet of beach front)
– Herriman Towne Center
– 10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking
– J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center
– Numerous Parks
– REAL Monarchs Stadium
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,435, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,435, Available 7/6/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.