Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

14488 S Selvig Way G-304

14488 S Selvig Way · (801) 373-9678
Location

14488 S Selvig Way, Herriman, UT 84096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
14488 S Selvig Way G-304 Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Spacious Condo - Be the first to live in this beautiful top floor unit with vaulted ceilings. The spacious condo includes:

*Quartz kitchen countertops
*Stainless steel appliances
*Large balcony with spectacular views
*Garage parking with breezeway access
*Modern, neutral color scheme
*Spacious laundry room
*Master Suite with attached bath and walk in closet

The community includes clubhouse, pool, sports court, tot lot, and plenty of green space to enjoy the outdoors. Easy access to shopping, schools,and entertainment. Call or email today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3683464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 have any available units?
14488 S Selvig Way G-304 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 have?
Some of 14488 S Selvig Way G-304's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 currently offering any rent specials?
14488 S Selvig Way G-304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 pet-friendly?
No, 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herriman.
Does 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 offer parking?
Yes, 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 offers parking.
Does 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 have a pool?
Yes, 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 has a pool.
Does 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 have accessible units?
No, 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 does not have accessible units.
Does 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14488 S Selvig Way G-304 does not have units with air conditioning.
