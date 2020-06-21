14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle

Amenities

Two Bedroom Basement Apartment now available in Herriman -

New basement apartment with lots of storage and great views from the half acre backyard. Plenty of parking and fully fenced yard. Open floor plan. Walk-out basement with 9 ceilings and lots of natural light. Washer/dryer, water softener, And plenty of cat 5 wiring. Family room wired For speakers and a projector. This unit has an extra room that could be used as Storage/office/play room, finished yard, quiet neighborhood backing open space and near trails and the reservoir. Available for immediate move in. Pets negotiable. Utilities and landscaping maintenance fees are not included in the rent but will be shared with the upstairs.

For a home tour email Megan at mbeal@wasatchpm.com or call 801-980-1375



