Home
/
Herriman, UT
/
14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle

14478 Summit Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14478 Summit Ridge Circle, Herriman, UT 84096
Rosecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two Bedroom Basement Apartment now available in Herriman -
New basement apartment with lots of storage and great views from the half acre backyard. Plenty of parking and fully fenced yard. Open floor plan. Walk-out basement with 9 ceilings and lots of natural light. Washer/dryer, water softener, And plenty of cat 5 wiring. Family room wired For speakers and a projector. This unit has an extra room that could be used as Storage/office/play room, finished yard, quiet neighborhood backing open space and near trails and the reservoir. Available for immediate move in. Pets negotiable. Utilities and landscaping maintenance fees are not included in the rent but will be shared with the upstairs.
For a home tour email Megan at mbeal@wasatchpm.com or call 801-980-1375

(RLNE5817950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle have any available units?
14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herriman, UT.
Is 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle does offer parking.
Does 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14478 S. Summit Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
