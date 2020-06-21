125 West 620 South - 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home located in a fantastic location in Farmington, right off the freeway. Offers a open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and modern fixtures. The spacious bedrooms have great closet space with a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom.



Other features include an attached 2 car garage, large laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups, storage and a backyard patio.



Call or text Vitoria to set up a showing 385-722-6759.



**No pets allowed.



No media package offered.



Common Area Maintenance Fee $20