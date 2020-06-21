All apartments in Farmington
125 West 620 South - 7

125 W 620 S · (385) 722-5400
Location

125 W 620 S, Farmington, UT 84025
Continental Estates1

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1936 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home located in a fantastic location in Farmington, right off the freeway. Offers a open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and modern fixtures. The spacious bedrooms have great closet space with a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

Other features include an attached 2 car garage, large laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups, storage and a backyard patio.

Call or text Vitoria to set up a showing 385-722-6759.

**No pets allowed.

No media package offered.

Common Area Maintenance Fee $20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

