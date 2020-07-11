8196 N Boulder Ln

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

*Move In Special! Free First Months Rent OAC!* Great location 3 level town home for rent in Eagle MT. Beautiful and brand new! New appliances with large kitchen. One car garage with easy access for commuting to work or school. Lovely neighborhood that has all the love and attention an HOA can provide. Must see! Will go fast!



Tenants responsible for gas and electric. $75 amenities/utility fee and $13 property services fee in addition to rent monthly. Pet friendly with additional deposit, one time $25 pet documentation fee and $25 per month pet inspection fee. 2 animal max, breed restrictions apply.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available NOW! Please call to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!



Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.