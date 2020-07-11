All apartments in Eagle Mountain
Location

8196 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
*Move In Special! Free First Months Rent OAC!* Great location 3 level town home for rent in Eagle MT. Beautiful and brand new! New appliances with large kitchen. One car garage with easy access for commuting to work or school. Lovely neighborhood that has all the love and attention an HOA can provide. Must see! Will go fast!

Tenants responsible for gas and electric. $75 amenities/utility fee and $13 property services fee in addition to rent monthly. Pet friendly with additional deposit, one time $25 pet documentation fee and $25 per month pet inspection fee. 2 animal max, breed restrictions apply.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available NOW! Please call to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8196 N Boulder Ln have any available units?
8196 N Boulder Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagle Mountain, UT.
What amenities does 8196 N Boulder Ln have?
Some of 8196 N Boulder Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8196 N Boulder Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8196 N Boulder Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8196 N Boulder Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8196 N Boulder Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8196 N Boulder Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8196 N Boulder Ln offers parking.
Does 8196 N Boulder Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8196 N Boulder Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8196 N Boulder Ln have a pool?
No, 8196 N Boulder Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8196 N Boulder Ln have accessible units?
No, 8196 N Boulder Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8196 N Boulder Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8196 N Boulder Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 8196 N Boulder Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8196 N Boulder Ln has units with air conditioning.
