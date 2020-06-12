Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking playground pool

8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 Available 07/31/20 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN THE RANCHES - CONDO IN THE RANCHES

Willow Springs

8182 Cedar Springs Rd, Y7

Eagle Mountain, UT 84005



3 Bed / 2 Bath

1 Carport

1218 Sq. Ft.

2009 Year Built

$1,150 Rent - monthly

$1,150 Deposit (oac)

$50 Amenities Package - monthly

Application fees $35/adult

Lease Initiation $150

12 Month Lease (renewable lease)



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****



Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a great community in Eagle Mountain. Washer and dryer hook-ups and balcony storage. Master has walk-in closet. Comes with all kitchen appliances. Designated parking, great playground, pool and Clubhouse. Close to High School, Jr. High, and Elementary schools in the area. Minutes from Redwood Road and the new Pioneer Crossing.



This home is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.



Schools: Alpine School District: Pony Express Elementary, Frontier Jr. High School, Westlake High School.



- Tenant pays: Gas and Electric

- Renters insurance is Required

- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

- HOA fee included in rent

- HOA covers: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Common Area Maintenance, Pool and Clubhouse



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****



***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***

NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.



IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.



Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4589525)