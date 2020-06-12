All apartments in Eagle Mountain
8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7

8182 North Cedar Springs Road · (801) 874-5902
Location

8182 North Cedar Springs Road, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 Available 07/31/20 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN THE RANCHES - CONDO IN THE RANCHES
Willow Springs
8182 Cedar Springs Rd, Y7
Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

3 Bed / 2 Bath
1 Carport
1218 Sq. Ft.
2009 Year Built
$1,150 Rent - monthly
$1,150 Deposit (oac)
$50 Amenities Package - monthly
Application fees $35/adult
Lease Initiation $150
12 Month Lease (renewable lease)

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a great community in Eagle Mountain. Washer and dryer hook-ups and balcony storage. Master has walk-in closet. Comes with all kitchen appliances. Designated parking, great playground, pool and Clubhouse. Close to High School, Jr. High, and Elementary schools in the area. Minutes from Redwood Road and the new Pioneer Crossing.

This home is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.

Schools: Alpine School District: Pony Express Elementary, Frontier Jr. High School, Westlake High School.

- Tenant pays: Gas and Electric
- Renters insurance is Required
- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
- HOA fee included in rent
- HOA covers: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Common Area Maintenance, Pool and Clubhouse

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***
NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.

IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.

Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4589525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 have any available units?
8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 have?
Some of 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 currently offering any rent specials?
8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 pet-friendly?
No, 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Mountain.
Does 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 offer parking?
Yes, 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 does offer parking.
Does 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 have a pool?
Yes, 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 has a pool.
Does 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 have accessible units?
No, 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 does not have accessible units.
Does 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8182 Cedar Springs Rd #Y7 does not have units with air conditioning.
