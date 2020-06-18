Amenities

7736 N Silver Ranch Rd Available 07/01/20 Massive Eagle Mountain Home - Located in the very popular Silver Lake Subdivision (East of the Ranches) of Eagle Mountain, this fully finished home is generously upgraded with crown molding, rounded corners, garden tub, tile flooring, and more. The yard is fully landscaped and features automatic sprinklers. All kitchen appliances are provided.



7736 N Silver Ranch Rd Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Rent Amount: $1725 / month

Deposit: $1725

Year built: 2006

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 3.5

2 Car Garage

Square Feet: 2833

Single Family Home

Available: NOW



No holding available.

No utilities included.

Washer/Dryer Hooks Ups

All kitchen appliances included.



NO SMOKERS/NO PETS (Don’t even call to ask)



DRIVING DIRECTIONS



Get off I-15 at the Lehi Main Street exit and head west. About 7 minutes from I-15 you will come to Redwood road (Major intersection, you will see Smith’s grocery store). Continue west going through the traffic light. About 5 minutes west of Redwood Road you will see another stop light at the main entrance of the Ranches. Turn left at the traffic light onto Ranches Parkway. Go south to the 4 way stop sign where the Chevron gas station is. Turn left (east) onto Poney Express Road. About ¾ of a mile, you will see the entrance to the Silverlake Development on the right side of the road. Turn right into the development and then turn right at Ponderosa. Take immediate right onto Bridleway Road. Go all the way to the last road to the west in the development which is Silver Ranch Road. Turn left and look for # 7736. If you follow these directions exactly, you will find the home easily.



If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home. This home is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income



No Pets Allowed



