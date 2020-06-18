All apartments in Eagle Mountain
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

7736 N Silver Ranch Rd

7736 North Silver Ranch Road · (385) 985-3848
Location

7736 North Silver Ranch Road, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd · Avail. Jul 1

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
accessible
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
7736 N Silver Ranch Rd Available 07/01/20 Massive Eagle Mountain Home - Located in the very popular Silver Lake Subdivision (East of the Ranches) of Eagle Mountain, this fully finished home is generously upgraded with crown molding, rounded corners, garden tub, tile flooring, and more. The yard is fully landscaped and features automatic sprinklers. All kitchen appliances are provided.

7736 N Silver Ranch Rd Eagle Mountain, UT 84005
Rent Amount: $1725 / month
Deposit: $1725
Year built: 2006
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 3.5
2 Car Garage
Square Feet: 2833
Single Family Home
Available: NOW

No holding available.
No utilities included.
Washer/Dryer Hooks Ups
All kitchen appliances included.

NO SMOKERS/NO PETS (Don’t even call to ask)

DRIVING DIRECTIONS

Get off I-15 at the Lehi Main Street exit and head west. About 7 minutes from I-15 you will come to Redwood road (Major intersection, you will see Smith’s grocery store). Continue west going through the traffic light. About 5 minutes west of Redwood Road you will see another stop light at the main entrance of the Ranches. Turn left at the traffic light onto Ranches Parkway. Go south to the 4 way stop sign where the Chevron gas station is. Turn left (east) onto Poney Express Road. About ¾ of a mile, you will see the entrance to the Silverlake Development on the right side of the road. Turn right into the development and then turn right at Ponderosa. Take immediate right onto Bridleway Road. Go all the way to the last road to the west in the development which is Silver Ranch Road. Turn left and look for # 7736. If you follow these directions exactly, you will find the home easily.

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394 to schedule a time to view the home. This home is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3707833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd have any available units?
7736 N Silver Ranch Rd has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd have?
Some of 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7736 N Silver Ranch Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Mountain.
Does 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd does offer parking.
Does 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd have a pool?
No, 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd has accessible units.
Does 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7736 N Silver Ranch Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
