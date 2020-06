Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newer home with great floor layout with large kitchen and great room. Granite counters throughout the home. 4 bedrooms upstairs including the large master and laundry room. Washer and dryer included in the nice large laundry room. Master has vaulted ceilings and a large bathroom with soak tub and large walk in closet. Kitchen has huge pantry. To see this home please call or text 801-403-7448



Pets negotiable