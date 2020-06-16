All apartments in Eagle Mountain
2106 E Summit Way

2106 Summit Way · (385) 282-4663
Location

2106 Summit Way, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2356 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
House- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2356 Sq. Ft., Built in 2006
This Awesome Home Includes a Dishwasher, Fridge, and Oven, Dining Room, Living Room and Family Room with Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Walk-In Pantry and Closets, Great Loft Area, Water Softener, Master Suite with Garden Tub, Unfinished Basement for Storage, Nice Porch and Patio, Central A/C, 2 Car Garage
Enjoy the Common Grounds, Parks, and Walk Ways
No Smoking; Small Dogs Negotiable
Renters Insurance Required
**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**
Rent- $1,550/Month Deposit $1,550

"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 E Summit Way have any available units?
2106 E Summit Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2106 E Summit Way have?
Some of 2106 E Summit Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 E Summit Way currently offering any rent specials?
2106 E Summit Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 E Summit Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 E Summit Way is pet friendly.
Does 2106 E Summit Way offer parking?
Yes, 2106 E Summit Way does offer parking.
Does 2106 E Summit Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 E Summit Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 E Summit Way have a pool?
No, 2106 E Summit Way does not have a pool.
Does 2106 E Summit Way have accessible units?
No, 2106 E Summit Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 E Summit Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 E Summit Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 E Summit Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2106 E Summit Way has units with air conditioning.
