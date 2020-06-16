2106 E Summit Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

House- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2356 Sq. Ft., Built in 2006

This Awesome Home Includes a Dishwasher, Fridge, and Oven, Dining Room, Living Room and Family Room with Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Walk-In Pantry and Closets, Great Loft Area, Water Softener, Master Suite with Garden Tub, Unfinished Basement for Storage, Nice Porch and Patio, Central A/C, 2 Car Garage

Enjoy the Common Grounds, Parks, and Walk Ways

No Smoking; Small Dogs Negotiable

Renters Insurance Required

**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**

Rent- $1,550/Month Deposit $1,550



"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124