15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 5 Bd 4 Bath High End Home with Views - You walk into a Grand Front Entry, Formal Living Room, Open Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters & Slate Floors. Open Dining Area and Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Separate Formal Dining Room. 1/2 Bath. Large Laundry Room Completes the Main Level.



Upper Floor has Large Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and En Suite Private Bath with Large Slate Shower and Jacuzzi Tub. 2 More Bedrooms & a Full Bath.



Basement Level Has Large Family Room. 2 Bedrooms with Walk-in Closets. Separate Office and 1 Full Bath. Additional Storage Space.



Beautifully Well Landscaped Backyard Features Newer Deck and Concrete Patio For Entertaining. Fantastic Views of Mt Timpanogos, Utah County & Corner Canyon Trail Access.



3 Car Garage with Additional RV Parking complete this Spectacular Executive Home



HOA Amenities Include Pool & Hot Tub, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Family Media Room, High Speed Xfinity Basic Internet & Cable.



Rent $2995. Security Deposit $2995. Small Pet Allowed With Additional Deposit and Month Pet Fee. Breed Restrictive. NO Smokers. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Owner Pays HOA Fee.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR YOU MAY VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED



(RLNE4112042)