All apartments in Draper
Find more places like 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Draper, UT
/
15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr

15443 South Falcon Ridge Drive · (801) 837-3732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Draper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15443 South Falcon Ridge Drive, Draper, UT 84020
Suncrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr · Avail. Aug 10

$2,995

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 5 Bd 4 Bath High End Home with Views - You walk into a Grand Front Entry, Formal Living Room, Open Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters & Slate Floors. Open Dining Area and Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Separate Formal Dining Room. 1/2 Bath. Large Laundry Room Completes the Main Level.

Upper Floor has Large Master Suite with Walk-in Closet and En Suite Private Bath with Large Slate Shower and Jacuzzi Tub. 2 More Bedrooms & a Full Bath.

Basement Level Has Large Family Room. 2 Bedrooms with Walk-in Closets. Separate Office and 1 Full Bath. Additional Storage Space.

Beautifully Well Landscaped Backyard Features Newer Deck and Concrete Patio For Entertaining. Fantastic Views of Mt Timpanogos, Utah County & Corner Canyon Trail Access.

3 Car Garage with Additional RV Parking complete this Spectacular Executive Home

HOA Amenities Include Pool & Hot Tub, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Family Media Room, High Speed Xfinity Basic Internet & Cable.

Rent $2995. Security Deposit $2995. Small Pet Allowed With Additional Deposit and Month Pet Fee. Breed Restrictive. NO Smokers. Tenant Pays All Utilities. Owner Pays HOA Fee.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR YOU MAY VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.

*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.

M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070
Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED

(RLNE4112042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr have any available units?
15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr have?
Some of 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr has a pool.
Does 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15443 S Falcon Ridge Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane
Draper, UT 84020
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr
Draper, UT 84020
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl
Draper, UT 84020
ICO Vista Station
13152 S Vista Station Blvd
Draper, UT 84020
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South
Draper, UT 84020
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way
Draper, UT 84020
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd
Draper, UT 84020
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy
Draper, UT 84020

Similar Pages

Draper 1 BedroomsDraper 2 Bedrooms
Draper Apartments with ParkingDraper Dog Friendly Apartments
Draper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

River ViewDraper Historic District
Mountain Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity