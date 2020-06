Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

South Mountain Beauty!! - Beautiful South Mountain 3bd/2.5ba town home with stunning views of the mountains and valley. Secluded spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, garden tub and huge walk in closet. 2 car garage and Washer & dryer included for your convenience. Unique floor plan. Don't miss this one. A must see!! Sorry No Pets. Renters Insurance Required. Square footage is approximate. Applicant is to verify all information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4330170)