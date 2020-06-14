Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Cottonwood Heights, UT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cottonwood Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to c... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Brighton
17 Units Available
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8296 S Valiant Dr.
8296 Valiant Drive, Cottonwood Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
8296 S Valiant Dr. Available 07/01/20 AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN EAST COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS! - This is an amazing townhouse located in the foothills of east Cottonwood Heights, located on a dead end, with really cool finishes.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
Butler West
1 Unit Available
1926 E Brighton Ridge Dr
1926 7325 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2224 sqft
This fantastic upper unit features a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors! The rooms are spacious and let in tons of natural light, the bathrooms are full sized and tiled.
Results within 1 mile of Cottonwood Heights
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Little Cottonwood
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$941
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
North Union Fort
52 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
Studio
$915
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
992 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
931 E. 7800 S.
931 7800 South, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1160 sqft
Darling Midvale Rambler Near Fort Union! - Ready for immediate move in! This cute and cozy rambler in the heart of Midvale features central air, beautiful hardwood flooring, modern neutral paint tones throughout, newer pella windows, stainless steel

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
1980 E Ashridge Cir
1980 Ashridge Circle, Sandy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$4,970
3200 sqft
Luxury Living near World Class Canyon Resorts - Property Id: 288845 Luxury home with detailed finishes. Located at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon, near world class ski resorts, hiking, biking, fishing, golfing clubs.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8489 S. Sun Valley Drive
8489 South Sun Valley Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1788 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home in Sandy! - 8489 S Sun Valley Dr, Sandy, UT, 84093 - $2,150 / Per Month 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
822 E. Winter Pine Cove
822 E Winter Pine Cv, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
822 E. Winter Pine Cove Available 06/30/20 Modern Sandy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Home - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Sandy home located in a quiet newly develop neighborhood. Brand new home to rent. Large open floor plan. Large kitchen with a island.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
679 East Villager Lane - 1
679 E Villager Ln, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2386 sqft
Cozy & spacious 4bed/3bath model home minutes from the best of Midvale's urban & suburban life! Please TEXT Sonia 801.903.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8293 Valencia Cir.
8293 South Valencia Circle, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1920 sqft
Beautiful home located on the end of a cul-de-sac in highly desirable east Sandy neighborhood. Very clean 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with 1,920 sq. ft. New paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, 2 car garage with workshop and RV parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
953 E. Spring Crest Ct. #31
953 E Springcrest Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE JULY 5TH! Beautiful Condo in Midvale. Recently updated hardwood floors in an open and wide floor plan. Very spacious one bedroom and one bathroom condo with washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Cottonwood Heights
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Millcreek
24 Units Available
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Edgemont
26 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Murray Northeast
42 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Crescent White Willow
22 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
$900
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sandy Woods
48 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Midvale Park
32 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Salt Lake City
21 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
City Guide for Cottonwood Heights, UT

Cottonwood Heights in Utah has been called a gateway to both the Big Cottonwood Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon. The majority of the town is made up of a ridge that separates the valleys of the canyons, and the ridge is covered in suburban housing and commercial development. 

Cottonwood Heights is essentially a small suburb of Salt Lake City, and it offers good access to the big city amenities nearby and also the splendor of the outdoors in the nearby mountains. Cottonwood Heights is a beautiful and desireable area. The town regularly makes lists of the best places to live in the country, and it’s a popular place to rest your head if you love the outdoors or peaceful, quiet living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cottonwood Heights, UT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cottonwood Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

