Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

175 Apartments for rent in Cottonwood Heights, UT with balcony

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brighton
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1318 sqft
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8296 S Valiant Dr.
8296 Valiant Drive, Cottonwood Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
8296 S Valiant Dr. Available 07/01/20 AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN EAST COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS! - This is an amazing townhouse located in the foothills of east Cottonwood Heights, located on a dead end, with really cool finishes.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Butler West
1 Unit Available
1926 E Brighton Ridge Dr
1926 7325 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2224 sqft
This fantastic upper unit features a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors! The rooms are spacious and let in tons of natural light, the bathrooms are full sized and tiled.
Results within 1 mile of Cottonwood Heights
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
North Union Fort
55 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
Studio
$915
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
992 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Union Fort
5 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Little Cottonwood
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$937
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granite
1 Unit Available
3021 E. Little Cottonwood Rd.
3021 9600 South, Granite, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2013 sqft
Beautiful Rambler at Little Cottonwood Canyon! - Set at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon, this spacious and beautiful rambler surrounded by stunning views of the majestic Wasatch Mountains is ready for immediate move in! Features include an

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S
975 Essex Court Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2135 sqft
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S Available 07/04/20 4 Bd 2 Bath Townhome Over 2100 sq ft - Upgrades Through-out. Spacious 4 Bedroom End Unit Townhome. Vaulted Ceilings with Skylights. 2 Patios. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
938 E Connor Ridge Cove
938 Conner Ridge Cove, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Motherinlaw apartment - 938 E. Conner Ridge Cove , Midvale, 84047- Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 900 sq. feet, all utilities paid, except internet service. offstreet parking for 1 car. No pets or smoking. Must have a 600 or higher credit score.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
679 East Villager Lane - 1
679 E Villager Ln, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2386 sqft
Cozy & spacious 4bed/3bath model home minutes from the best of Midvale's urban & suburban life! Please TEXT Sonia 801.903.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8293 Valencia Cir.
8293 South Valencia Circle, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1920 sqft
Beautiful home located on the end of a cul-de-sac in highly desirable east Sandy neighborhood. Very clean 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with 1,920 sq. ft. New paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, 2 car garage with workshop and RV parking.

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
1980 Ashridge Cir
1980 Ashridge Circle, Sandy, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,870
3200 sqft
Luxury home with detailed finishes. Located at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon, near world class ski resorts, hiking, biking, fishing, golfing clubs. Close to downtown, airport and quick trip to Park City.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Historic Holladay
1 Unit Available
6064 S 2075 E
6064 2075 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
This cute and cozy townhome features updated living spaces, a stove/oven, dishwasher, a refrigerator and covered parking spot. If you make this your home, you can enjoy plenty of amenities including, a pool, tennis courts, and a playground.
Results within 5 miles of Cottonwood Heights
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Spring Country
19 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Crescent White Willow
19 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Taylorsville East
68 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
South Salt Lake City
3 Units Available
Le Vail Chateau
3480 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Centrally located apartment with spacious one- and two-bedroom units featuring air conditioning, additional storage, large bedrooms, new carpeting and window coverings. The community also offers a courtyard and covered lot.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,098
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Midvale Park
33 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Millcreek
17 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Millcreek
30 Units Available
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,036
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
East Midvale
26 Units Available
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cottonwood Heights, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cottonwood Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

