Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Spacious Condo in Excellent Location! - 1206 E. Waterside Cove #11,

Cottonwood Heights, UT 84047



$ 895 / Month.



2 Bed,

1 Bath,

825 SQ FT,



Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space,

All new appliances included,

Stackable washer and dryer included,

New Furnace,

Central Air,



HOA includes pool, clubhouse, & bbq area,



Tenants are responsible for Gas & Electric,



1 assigned carport for parking,



1 pet under 30 lbs - $400 pet deposit (fully refundable) w/ $50 in pet rent per month



12 Month Lease w/ Option To Renew,



Rent $895.00

Security Deposit $ 900.00 w/ $ 600.00 refundable,

$45.00 Application Fee Credit and Criminal checks,



Available June 10, 2020,



Text Kylee 801-865-6488



