All apartments in Cottonwood Heights
Find more places like 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cottonwood Heights, UT
/
1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11

1206 Waterside Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cottonwood Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1206 Waterside Cove, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84047

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Spacious Condo in Excellent Location! - 1206 E. Waterside Cove #11,
Cottonwood Heights, UT 84047

$ 895 / Month.

2 Bed,
1 Bath,
825 SQ FT,

Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space,
All new appliances included,
Stackable washer and dryer included,
New Furnace,
Central Air,

HOA includes pool, clubhouse, & bbq area,

Tenants are responsible for Gas & Electric,

1 assigned carport for parking,

1 pet under 30 lbs - $400 pet deposit (fully refundable) w/ $50 in pet rent per month

12 Month Lease w/ Option To Renew,

Rent $895.00
Security Deposit $ 900.00 w/ $ 600.00 refundable,
$45.00 Application Fee Credit and Criminal checks,

Available June 10, 2020,

Text Kylee 801-865-6488

*This unit is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments. ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.

(RLNE4881916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 have any available units?
1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottonwood Heights, UT.
What amenities does 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 have?
Some of 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 currently offering any rent specials?
1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 is pet friendly.
Does 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 offer parking?
Yes, 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 does offer parking.
Does 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 have a pool?
Yes, 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 has a pool.
Does 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 have accessible units?
No, 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1206 E. Waterside Cove # 11 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr
Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121

Similar Pages

Cottonwood Heights 2 BedroomsCottonwood Heights Apartments with Garage
Cottonwood Heights Apartments with GymCottonwood Heights Apartments with Parking
Cottonwood Heights Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UT
Springville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTPleasant View, UTBluffdale, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College