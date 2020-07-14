Clearfield Station Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Technology package $110/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per apartment
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: 70lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport $15/month, open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25/month