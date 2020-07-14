All apartments in Clearfield
Find more places like Clearfield Station Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearfield, UT
/
Clearfield Station Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Clearfield Station Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1342 S 950 · (801) 845-3912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1342 S 950, Clearfield, UT 84653

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit F305 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clearfield Station Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
carport
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Technology package $110/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per apartment
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: 70lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport $15/month, open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clearfield Station Apartments have any available units?
Clearfield Station Apartments has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Clearfield Station Apartments have?
Some of Clearfield Station Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clearfield Station Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Clearfield Station Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clearfield Station Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Clearfield Station Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Clearfield Station Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Clearfield Station Apartments offers parking.
Does Clearfield Station Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clearfield Station Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clearfield Station Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Clearfield Station Apartments has a pool.
Does Clearfield Station Apartments have accessible units?
No, Clearfield Station Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Clearfield Station Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clearfield Station Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Clearfield Station Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Clearfield Station Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Clearfield Station Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Cove on Bruce Street
400 N Bruce St
Clearfield, UT 84015

Similar Pages

Clearfield 2 BedroomsClearfield 3 Bedrooms
Clearfield Apartments with GymClearfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Clearfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT
Ogden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTPleasant View, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity