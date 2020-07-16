Apartment List
UT
/
clearfield
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Clearfield, UT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clearfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
420 West 150 North
420 West 150 North, Clearfield, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1838 sqft
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today! This home is centrally located near local restaurants and shopping centers with easy nearby access to the 15 Freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Clearfield
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Point
1784 Ridge Point Dr
1784 Ridge Point Drive, West Point, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
Basement Apartment - West Point basement available! Separate entrance with 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Clearfield
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2354 N 350 W
2354 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton
1341 W. 1950 N.
1341 West 1950 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2198 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Clinton - Washer & Dryer Included! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage home in Clinton.
Results within 10 miles of Clearfield
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
23 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,013
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
12 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4094 sqft
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
2715 Lincoln Ave
2715 Lincoln Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Cute Front Porch Area - Ceiling Fans - Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space - Wood Flooring - Spacious Kitchen 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.
City Guide for Clearfield, UT

Clearfield, UT: Birthplace of Nolan Bushwell, the founder of Atari, Inc. and Chuck E. Cheese Pizza. Talk about a good time!

Clearfield is a city in Northern Utah that was settled in 1877. With a population of 30,112, it is a sizeable town, but it didn't experience much growth until the Hill Air Force Base was built in the 1940s. Since then, it has been a steadily growing town that is known for being a peaceful and quiet home for its residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Clearfield, UT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clearfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

