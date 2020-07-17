731 West 650 North

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Clearfield 4 bed, 2 bath Single family home - 4 bed, 2 bath split level

Newly remodeled interior. Carpet, paint, appliances, countertops

Large shop in back of house. Plenty of off street parking. Quiet neighborhood.



Pets: 1 pet max up to 45 lbs. Cannot be kenneled or chained in yard at any time.

$400 additional deposit plus $75 pet fee per month.

Pet messes in yard must be cleaned up immediately.



Washer/Dryer hookups



NO smoking on property



Tenant pays own utilities. Is responsible for keeping up on yard work, landscaping, and snow removal of driveway and city sidewalks.



No month-to-month leases.



Lease Initiation: $225



Re-key:$75



Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.



Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5-$10/month.



NO smoking inside or on the property.



Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.



(RLNE3588379)