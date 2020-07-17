731 West 650 North

Amenities
Clearfield 4 bed, 2 bath Single family home - 4 bed, 2 bath split level
Newly remodeled interior. Carpet, paint, appliances, countertops
Large shop in back of house. Plenty of off street parking. Quiet neighborhood.
Pets: 1 pet max up to 45 lbs. Cannot be kenneled or chained in yard at any time.
$400 additional deposit plus $75 pet fee per month.
Pet messes in yard must be cleaned up immediately.
Washer/Dryer hookups
NO smoking on property
Tenant pays own utilities. Is responsible for keeping up on yard work, landscaping, and snow removal of driveway and city sidewalks.
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5-$10/month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
(RLNE3588379)