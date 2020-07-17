All apartments in Clearfield
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

731 West 650 North

731 West 650 North · (801) 828-8944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

731 West 650 North, Clearfield, UT 84015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 731 West 650 North · Avail. now

$1,525

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1914 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Clearfield 4 bed, 2 bath Single family home - 4 bed, 2 bath split level
Newly remodeled interior. Carpet, paint, appliances, countertops
Large shop in back of house. Plenty of off street parking. Quiet neighborhood.

Pets: 1 pet max up to 45 lbs. Cannot be kenneled or chained in yard at any time.
$400 additional deposit plus $75 pet fee per month.
Pet messes in yard must be cleaned up immediately.

Washer/Dryer hookups

NO smoking on property

Tenant pays own utilities. Is responsible for keeping up on yard work, landscaping, and snow removal of driveway and city sidewalks.

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $225

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5-$10/month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.

Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

(RLNE3588379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 West 650 North have any available units?
731 West 650 North has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 731 West 650 North have?
Some of 731 West 650 North's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 West 650 North currently offering any rent specials?
731 West 650 North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 West 650 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 West 650 North is pet friendly.
Does 731 West 650 North offer parking?
Yes, 731 West 650 North offers parking.
Does 731 West 650 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 West 650 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 West 650 North have a pool?
No, 731 West 650 North does not have a pool.
Does 731 West 650 North have accessible units?
No, 731 West 650 North does not have accessible units.
Does 731 West 650 North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 West 650 North has units with dishwashers.
Does 731 West 650 North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 731 West 650 North has units with air conditioning.
