Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3832 W Morgan Blvd

3832 Morgan Boulevard · (801) 874-5902
Location

3832 Morgan Boulevard, Cedar Hills, UT 84062

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3832 W Morgan Blvd · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1780 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LOVELY PET FRIENDLY CEDAR HILLS TOWNHOME - TOWNEHOME IN CEDAR HILLS
Falcon Ridge
3832 W Morgan Blvd
Cedar Hills, UT 84062

3 Bed / 2.5 Bath
2 Car Garage
1,780 Sq. Ft.
2003 Year Built
$1,595 Rent - monthly
$1,595 Deposit (oac)
$55 Amenities Package - monthly
Dogs allowed under 35lbs. (Limit 2)
$400 additional deposit per pet
$50/mo additional rent per pet
$200 Pet application fee per pet
Application fees $35/adult
Lease Initiation $150
12 Month Lease (renewable lease)
Applications at https://www.utahrentals.com/available-rentals

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS****

Spacious Cedar Hills Townhome. Three bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage and 300 sq. ft. storage room in garage. Spacious kitchen with dining area and big living room. Three roomy bedrooms on upper level, master with walk in closet. Minutes from Timpanogos Highway, near Cedar Hills Golf Course and the mouth of American Fork Canyon. Just 10 minutes to Thanksgiving Point, Adobe, IM Flash, the new Lehi Hospital, the Outlet Stores at Traverse and dozens of other restaurants and entertainment choices. Pets (small, under 35 lbs, limit two) with additional deposit and pet rent.

This home is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.

Schools: Alpine School District: Cedar Ridge Elementary, Mt. Ridge Jr. High School, American Fork High School.

- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage and Amenities.
- Renters insurance is Required
- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS****

***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***
NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.

IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.

Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

(RLNE4032901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

