3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:19 AM
69 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bountiful, UT
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1836 Pages Pl
1836 North Leah Circle West, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1900 sqft
Fantastic Large 3 bedroom Town Home In Bountiful! This is a large 3 bedroom split level town home in a great community in Bountiful! This unit also features a large living room attached to the kitchen perfect for entertaining and a large family room
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
325 Pages Pl
325 Pages Place Drive, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Beautiful town home available in bountiful! This is a fantastic town home in a great community close to shopping, hiking and the bountiful rec center.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
211 E 900 N
211 East 900 North, Bountiful, UT
Beautiful, newly renovated, and fully furnished home. Huge fully fenced yard with fruit trees and plenty of shade. Perfect family home in a great neighborhood. Located in Bountiful near Tolman Elementary and the South Davis Rec Center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
11 2200 South
11 East 2200 South, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1700 sqft
**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing** This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
52 West 100 North
52 West 100 North, Bountiful, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1184 sqft
Bountiful City Office Space or residential - This home has approximately 1,000 square feet available for office space. There are open rooms and bedrooms and a bath. This office space is located at city center in Bountiful.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
East Freeway Neighborhood
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
281 East Brigham Lane
281 E Brigham Ln, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2105 sqft
Town home. Granite Counter tops. Stainless Appliances.Swimming Pool, HOA fee included. Central Air Contact Dean for any questions 801-251-1554 GPS will not take you there it is to new.
Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
395 N Cloverdale Rd
395 Cloverdale Rd, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in North Salt Lake. Basic Utilities INCLUDED in monthly rent: electric, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning, water, sewer, garbage and WIFI.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westpointe
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Gateway District
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westpointe
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Gateway District
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1081 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
The Avenues
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$6,640
2152 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Central City
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1283 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
Fairpark
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1337 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central North
125 South 1300 East 5
125 1300 East, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to the U of U - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Apt. - Property Id: 279383 This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment is now available for in-person viewing. Please call today to schedule an appointment. This is a very beautiful apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Park
1008 Tally Ho St.
1008 Tally Ho Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Awesome 3 Bedroom in Salt Lake! - Come see this beautifully remodeled front unit of the duplex in Salt Lake.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1078 N Kettering Dr
1078 Kettering Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1806 sqft
Beautiful North Salt Lake Single Family Home! - You have to come see it to believe it! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has it all.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
2311 S 1980 W
2311 South 1980 West, Woods Cross, UT
5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath Approx 3043 Sq Ft. This home includes dishwasher, microwave, fridge and washer/dryer hook-up's. Nice spacious floor plan, 9ft ceilings throughout, wood floors, finished basement. Master suite with walk in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westpointe
1855 W Mojave Dr
1855 Mojave Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
This single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 2336 sqft. 1 car garage, evap cooler and window AC included. The upper level has the kitchen, a living room, 2 bedrooms and a continental full bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Rose Park
780 N Oakley St
780 Oakley Street, Salt Lake City, UT
This is a beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on a tree-lined street in Salt Lake City. Flooring includes both hardwood and tile. There is a fence enclosed backyard for privacy.
