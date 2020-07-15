All apartments in American Fork
Find more places like 818 East 500 South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
American Fork, UT
/
818 East 500 South
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

818 East 500 South

818 E 500 S · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
American Fork
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

818 E 500 S, American Fork, UT 84003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
dog park
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
2 Uncovered Spaces
Additional garage space available for rent

COMMUNITY:
Easton Park is a highly sought after new community located just off 500 East and State Street in American Fork. This convenient location allows quick access to I-15, quick access to American Fork Canyon, and beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountain Range.

Additional great features located nearby:

• Massive 7-acre park
• Soccer Fields
• Zip Line
• Pavilions
• Community Shopping
• Playgrounds
• Park
• Pickle and Basketball Courts
• Dog Park
• Minutes from American Fork city center

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 East 500 South have any available units?
818 East 500 South has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 818 East 500 South have?
Some of 818 East 500 South's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 East 500 South currently offering any rent specials?
818 East 500 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 East 500 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 East 500 South is pet friendly.
Does 818 East 500 South offer parking?
Yes, 818 East 500 South offers parking.
Does 818 East 500 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 East 500 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 East 500 South have a pool?
No, 818 East 500 South does not have a pool.
Does 818 East 500 South have accessible units?
No, 818 East 500 South does not have accessible units.
Does 818 East 500 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 East 500 South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 East 500 South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 818 East 500 South has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 818 East 500 South?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St
American Fork, UT 84003

Similar Pages

American Fork 1 BedroomsAmerican Fork 2 Bedrooms
American Fork Apartments with GymAmerican Fork Apartments with Pool
American Fork Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UT
Grantsville, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTHeber, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity